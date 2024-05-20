Teheran apre un'inchiesta sullo schianto dell'elicottero
epa11354958 A view shows the wreckage of the crashed Iranian President helicopter, in the area of Varzaghan, Tabriz province, southwestern Iran, 20 May 2024. According to Iranian state media, President Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and several others were killed in a helicopter crash in the mountainous Varzaghan area on 19 May, during their return to Tehran, after an inauguration ceremony of the joint Iran-Azerbaijan constructed Qiz-Qalasi dam at the Aras river. Iran's first Vice President Mohammad Mokhber was appointed as the country's interim president following the death of Raisi, Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei announced in a condolence message on 20 May 2024. Mokhber will serve as caretaker president for a maximum period of 50 days before a presidential election must be held in Iran, the statement added. EPA/AZIN HAGHIGHI/MOJ NEWS
AA
TEHERAN, 20 MAG - Il capo di stato maggiore dell'esercito iraniano, Mohammad Bagheri, ha ordinato l'apertura di un'indagine sulle cause dell'incidente in elicottero che ha ucciso il presidente Ebrahim Raisi e le altre sette persone a bordo, tra cui il ministro degli Esteri Hossein Amirabdollahian. Bagheri ha ordinato "a un comitato di alto rango di avviare un'indagine sulle cause dell'incidente dell'elicottero del presidente", ha riferito l'agenzia di stampa Isna.
