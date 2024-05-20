Team ricerca Raisi verso 'fonte calore' individuata da drone

epa11354206 Iranian rescue workers wait around the area that they are searching for the helicopter which Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi was travelling in, Tabriz province southwestern Iran, 19 May 2024. According to Iranian state media, the helicopter carrying the Iranian President has suffered a 'hard landing', giving no further information about the incident. Raisi was returning after an inauguration ceremony of the joint Iran-Azerbaijan-constructed Qiz-Qalasi dam at the Aras River at the Iran and Azerbaijan shared border in north-western Iran. EPA/AZIN HAGHIGHI