Tamponi Covid contraffatti, oltre 100 indagati a Bologna

epa09651416 A health worker holds a swab sample at a makeshift drive-thru and walk-in Covid-19 testing facility at the Southern Bus Terminal in Bangkok, Thailand, 20 December 2021. The Thai health minister said on 20 December that he will propose to halt the quarantine-free entry to the country, amid concerns over the coronavirus Omicron variant, as more Covid-19 cases were detected after Thailand reopened to tourism. EPA/NARONG SANGNAK