Tajani, sul caso Salis nessuna interferenza italiana

epa11187413 Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani (R) shakes hands with his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto prior to a bilateral meeting at Farnesina, Rome, Italy, 28 February 2024. The Hungarian foreign minister said after the meeting that he had been 'surprised' by alleged Italian interference in the case of Ilaria Salis, an antifascist militant who has been held in a Hungarian prison since February 2023 on charges of having attacked two neo-Nazi militants during a demonstration in Budapest, whose detention conditions in Budapest prompted Rome to protest to the Hungarian government. EPA/ALESSANDRO DI MEO