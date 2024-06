Tajani,riservista italo-israeliano morto in un raid di Hezbollah

epa03018850 Lebanese army soldiers, inspect the area where rockets were fired from south Lebanon to north Israel, near the village of Ain Ebel, southern Lebanon, 29 November 2011. Rockets were fired from Lebanon to northern Israel early 29 November 2011, where a burst of Israeli artillery fire across the border to Lebanese villages. According to Lebanese media reports, Abdullah Azzam Brigades, an Islamist militant group affiliated with Al-Qaeda, claimed responsibility. EPA/HASSAN BAHSOUN