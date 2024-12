Tajani, escludere le spese di difesa da Patto di Stabilità

epa11772521 Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani looks on after a family photo during a European foreign minister's meeting at Villa Borsig in Berlin, Germany, 12 December 2024. The Foreign Ministers of Germany, France, Poland, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom and Ukraine as well as the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy meet on 12 December 2024 in the guesthouse 'Villa Borsig' of the German Foreign Ministry. EPA/CLEMENS BILAN