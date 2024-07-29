Tajani, 'chiesto a Israele e Libano di proteggere Unifil'

epa11459111 A UNIFIL solider stands guard during a medical day for displaced families, who fled their homes located on the Lebanese-Israeli border, at the Union of Tyre Municipalities in the southern port city of Tyre, Lebanon, 05 July 2024. United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) troops from Italy and Ghana conducted a medical day for displaced Lebanese, under the slogan 'Day of Solidarity and Health Assistance', who fled their southern Lebanese border villages to the port city of Tyre and distributed medicine, toys and goods. EPA/WAEL HAMZEH