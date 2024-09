Taiwan, 43 jet e 8 navi da guerra cinesi intorno all'isola

epa10094829 Taiwan's AAV7 amphibious assault vehicle maneuvers across the sea in front of a Newport-class tank landing ship during Amphibious landing drill as part of the Han Kuang military exercise in Pingtung, Taiwan, 28 July 2022. The drill is part of the Taiwan's annual Han Kuang military exercise that simulates response to enemies attack on major targets in Taiwan. EPA/RITCHIE B. TONGO