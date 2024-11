Sylvester Stallone, 'Trump è un secondo George Washington'

epa09478362 A Julien's Auctions employee poses for photographers with a Rocky Balboa iconic hat during a photocall for 'Property From The Life And Career of US actor Sylvester Stallone' at the Mall Galleries in London, Britain 20 September 2021. A collection of over 500 costumes, movie props, and memorabilia from Stallone's most iconic movies will go under the hammer at an auction in Beverley Hills on 05 December 2021. EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA