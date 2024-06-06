Sunak ringrazia i reduci del D-Day, 'vi dobbiamo tutto'
epa11392663 Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (L) and his wife Akshata Murty (2-L) are greeted by UK officials as they arrive to attend the UK Ministry of Defence and the Royal British Legionâ€™s commemorative ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the World War II 'D-Day' Allied landings in Normandy, at the World War II British Normandy Memorial near the village of Ver-sur-Mer which overlooks Gold Beach in northwestern France, 06 June 2024. The D-Day ceremonies on 06 June this year mark the 80th anniversary since the launch of 'Operation Overlord', a vast military operation by Allied forces in Normandy, which turned the tide of World War II, eventually leading to the liberation of occupied France and the end of the war against Nazi Germany. EPA/LUDOVIC MARIN / POOL MAXPPP OUT
LONDRA, 06 GIU - "Avete rischiato tutto e vi dobbiamo tutto". Lo ha detto il premier britannico Rishi Sunak nel suo discorso in Francia al British Normandy Memorial in occasione delle celebrazioni per gli 80 anni del D-Day, lo sbarco in Normandia avvenuto il 6 giugno del 1944. "Ci impegniamo a non dimenticare mai ciò che le persone hanno sacrificato nello sbarco in Normandia - ha aggiunto il primo ministro - perchè solo ricordando possiamo essere certi che la causa per cui hanno combattuto non sarà mai data per scontata". Sunak ha concluso ricordando la necessità di onorare i reduci "oggi e per sempre".
