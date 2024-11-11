Summit di Riad, 'Stato palestinese, stop armi a Israele'
epa11668055 Palestinians search for bodies and survivors among the rubble of the destroyed house of the Al-Tilbany family following an Israeli air strike in Al-Maghazi refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, 19 October 2024. According to a report from the Ministry of Health in Gaza, at least eight members of the Shnaa family were killed following an Israeli air strike in the camp. More than 42,500 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER
RIAD, 11 NOV - I leader arabi e musulmani riuniti a Riad hanno rinnovato l'appello all'unità dei Territori palestinesi in un unico Stato, che includa Gerusalemme est. Al termine del vertice congiunto della Lega Araba e dell'Organizzazione per la cooperazione islamica, nel comunicato finale è stato condannato il "genocidio" commesso a Israele nella Striscia e gli attacchi israeliani all'Onu. Ed è stata rinnovata la richiesta alla comunità internazionale perché interrompa l'invio di armi allo Stato ebraico.
