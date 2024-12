Sullivan, 'Fbi resti indipendente e isolato dalla politica'

epa11719294 US national security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks during a news conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, on 13 November 2024. US President Joe Biden will meet his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, in Peru on 16 November for the last of three in-person sit-downs between the leaders during the US president's term in office, according to senior administration officials. EPA/Al Drago / POOL