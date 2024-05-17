++ Suicidio assistito, tetraplegica diffida azienda sanitaria ++

epa10790667 Paraguayan researcher Alejandra Wu-Chuang uses a pipette for antibody detection in a laboratory at the campus facilities of the ANSES (French Agency for Food, Environmental and Occupational Health and Safety) in Maisons Alfort, on the outskirts of Paris, France, 07 August 2023 (08 August 2023). Tick-borne pathogens can be passed to animals and humans by the bite of infected ticks with bacteria, viruses, or parasites. One major example of tick-borne disease is borreliosis (Lyme disease). A team of researchers from INRAE (National Research Institute for Agriculture, Food and Environment)â€‹â€‹, in collaboration with ANSES and ENVA (National Veterinary School of Alfort), are proposing an innovative vaccine targeting the microbiota of ticks in order to reduce the prevalence of bacterium that causes the Lyme disease. There is still no human vaccine for the infection, however scientists are producing new medicines to fend off the illness. EPA/TERESA SUAREZ