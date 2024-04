++ Strage Suviana: inchiesta per disastro e omicidio colposo ++

epa11269760 Rescuers on dinghies try to access the power plant on Lake Suviana during the search operations for those missing following an explosion, in Bargi, Italy, 10 April 2024. According to the Italian fire brigade (Corpo Nazionale dei Vigili del fuoco), at least three people died and four are missing after an explosion at the hydroelectric power plant in Bargi that took place on 09 April. EPA/MICHELE LAPINI