Strage Mosca, sale a 115 il bilancio dei morti
epa11238322 A handout still photo taken from handout video made available by the Russian Emergency Ministry shows rescues examine the debris in the burned hall of the Crocus City Hall concert venue following a terrorist attack in Krasnogorsk, outside Moscow, Russia, 23 March 2024. On 22 March evening, a group of up to five gunmen attacked the Crocus City Hall in the Moscow region, Russian emergency services said. 93 people were killed and more than 100 others were hospitalized, the Investigative Committee confirmed. The head of the Russian FSB, Alexander Bortnikov, reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin on 23 March on the arrest of 11 people, including all four terrorists directly involved in the terrorist attack. EPA/RUSSIAN EMERGENCIES MINISTRY / HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
AA
ROMA, 23 MAR - E' salito a 115 morti il bilancio dei morti nell'attacco di ieri a Mosca. I corpi delle ulteriori vittime sono stati trovati dai soccorritori sul luogo dell'attacco terroristico alla sala concerti Crocus City Hall di Mosca, ha dichiarato la Commissione investigativa russa sul suo canale Telegram, citato da Interfax. "I servizi di emergenza hanno trovato i corpi di altre vittime sul luogo dell'attacco terroristico al Crocus City Hall durante lo sgombero delle macerie", ha scritto la Commissione.
