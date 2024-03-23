Strage Mosca: Fsb, i sospettati avevano contatti in Ucraina
epa11238298 Russian policemen guard near the burned Crocus City Hall concert venue following a terrorist attack in Krasnogorsk, outside Moscow, Russia, 23 March 2024. On 22 March evening, a group of up to five gunmen attacked the Crocus City Hall in the Moscow region, Russian emergency services said. 93 people were killed and more than 100 others were hospitalized, the Investigative Committee confirmed. The head of the Russian FSB, Alexander Bortnikov, reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin on 23 March on the arrest of 11 people, including all four terrorists directly involved in the terrorist attack. EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV
ROMA, 23 MAR - Secondo i servizi di sicurezza russi (Fsb) i sospettati per l'attentato di ieri sera al Crocus City Hall di Mosca avevano "contatti" in Ucraina. I terroristi, ha detto l'Fsb citato dalla Tass, hanno cercato di fuggire verso il confine tra Russia e Ucraina.
