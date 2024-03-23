Strage Mosca: è salito a 93 il bilancio delle vittime
epa11237362 Ambulance cars arrive near the burning Crocus City Hall concert venue following a shooting in Krasnogorsk, outside Moscow, Russia, 22 March 2024. A group of up to five gunmen has attacked the Crocus City Hall in the Moscow region, Russian emergency services said. EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV
ROMA, 23 MAR - Il bilancio delle vittime dell'attacco terroristico al Crocus City Hall a Mosca è salito a 93 vittime, ha dichiarato la commessione investigativa russa citata dalla Tass.
