Strage Mosca: Cremlino annuncia 11 arresti, 4 terroristi
epa11238204 A handout still photo taken from handout video made available by the Russian Investigative Committee press-service shows Russian investigators work inside Crocus City Hall concert venue following a terrorist attack in Krasnogorsk, outside Moscow, Russia, 23 March 2024. On 22 March evening, a group of up to five gunmen has attacked the Crocus City Hall in the Moscow region, Russian emergency services told. At least 60 people were killed and more than were 126 injured in the terrorist attack, the Russian intelligence service FSB said. EPA/RUSSIAN INVESTIGATIVE COMMITTEE PRESS-OFFICE / HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
AA
ROMA, 23 MAR - Il direttore dei servizi di sicurezza russi Fsb ha riferito al presidente Vladimir Putin l'arresto di 11 persone, tra cui quattro terroristi coinvolti nell'attentato al Crocus City Hall di Mosca. Lo riferisce il, servizio stampa del Cremlino citato dalla Tass.
