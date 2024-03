Strage a Mosca, fiori e orsacchiotti fuori dal Crocus City Hall

epa11238291 A sign that reads 'We mourn 22.03.2024' is seen next to flowers laid by people in front of the Russian Embassy as a sign of condolences to the people of Russia after the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall, in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, 23 March 2024. On 22 March evening, a group of up to five gunmen attacked the Crocus City Hall in the Moscow region, Russian emergency services said. 93 people were killed and more than 100 others were hospitalized, the Investigative Committee confirmed. EPA/IGOR KOVALENKO