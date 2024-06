Stella Assange, 'Julian trattato come il peggior criminale'

epa11373540 The wife of WikiLeaks’ founder Julian Assange, Lawyer Stella Assange, gestures during a panel talk during a visit to the re:publica festival 2024 in Berlin, Germany, 27 May 2024. The re:publica Berlin 2024 takes place under the motto 'Who Cares?' from 27 to 29 May 2024. EPA/CLEMENS BILAN