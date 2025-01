Stato di emergenza a Los Angeles, 30 mila sfollati per rogo

epaselect epa11811920 A Los Angeles firefighter drags a hose past cars trying to evacuate a neighborhood being threatened by the Palisades wildfire in Pacific Palisades, California, USA, 07 January 2025. According to the National Weather Service, large portions of the Los Angeles area are under extreme wildfire risk from 07 to 08 January due to high winds and dry conditions. EPA/CAROLINE BREHMAN