Staff Trump, Harris d'accordo su importanza di unire paese

epa11704329 Supporters of Democratic Presidential nominee Kamala Harris gather for an election night watch party at Howard University on Election Day in Washington, DC, USA, 05 November 2024. Voters across the country cast their ballots for the next President of the United States in a tightly contested race between Republican presidential candidate Donald J. Trump and Democratic presidential candidate US Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as for candidates in Senate and Congressional races. EPA/SHAWN THEW