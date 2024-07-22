Staff Trump e Netanyahu valutano possibile incontro

epa08671160 US President Donald J. Trump participates in the Abraham Accords Signing Ceremony between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, United Arab Emirates' Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Bahrain Foreign Minister Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 15 September 2020. EPA/Gripas Yuri