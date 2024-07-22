Staff Trump e Netanyahu valutano possibile incontro
epa08671160 US President Donald J. Trump participates in the Abraham Accords Signing Ceremony between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, United Arab Emirates' Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Bahrain Foreign Minister Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 15 September 2020. EPA/Gripas Yuri
AA
NEW YORK, 22 LUG - Lo staff del premier israeliano Benjamin Netanyahu ha discusso con quello di Donald Trump per un possibile incontro in settimana. Lo riporta Nbc citando alcune fonti, secondo le quali per l'ex presidente martedì sarebbe l'uncia chance per un incontro faccia a faccia. Netanyahu è atteso a breve negli Stati Uniti, dove mercoledì interverrà in Congresso.
