Spiegel, ex terrorista Raf ha usato un passaporto italiano

epa05111439 A composite image showing undated handout images provided by the Bundeskriminalamt (Federal Criminal Police Office, BKA) shows wanted photos (top) and aging-simulation images (bottom) of (L-R) Burkhard Garweg, Ernst-Volker Wilhelm Staub und Daniela Klette, members of the now disbanded terrorist organisation RAF (Rote Armee Fraktion, Red Army Faction). German police on 19 January 2016 were searching for three fugitive former members of the left-wing terrorist group Red Army Faction (RAF) in connection to attacks last year on armored security vehicles. The militants are suspected of having attempted to rob security vans in the cities of Bremen and Wolfsburg. The RAF disbanded in 1998 after mounting a campaign of bombings, assassinations, kidnappings and bank robberies across Germany for three decades. In June, three masked people shot at a money transporter at a supermarket near Bremen. DNA tests carried out on two cars left at the scene turned up genetic matches with Daniela Klette, Ernst-Volker Wilhelm Staub and Burkhard Garweg, who like several other RAF members vanished when the group was disbanded, German state broadcaster NDR reported. EPA/BKA / HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT: BKA HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES