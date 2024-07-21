Speaker della Camera Johnson, Biden deve dimettersi subito

epa11486388 Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (C) walks the convention floor and greets delegates during the final day of the Republican National Convention (RNC) at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, 18 July 2024. The convention comes just a few days after a 20-year-old Pennsylvania man attempted to assassinate former President and current Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump. The RNC is being held 15 to 18 July 2024 and is where delegates from the Republican Party select their nominees for president and vice president in the 2024 US presidential election. EPA/SHAWN THEW