Spari contro un bus in Cisgiordania, 3 morti e 7 feriti

epa11716658 Israeli soldiers search the area after an incident near the Palestinian village of Deir Sharaf, near the West Bank city of Nablus, 12 November 2024. According to the Israeli army, a Palestinian man 'armed with a knife' attempted to stab Israeli reservists at a military post near Dair Sharaf Junction in the West Bank. palestinian health ministry said an 18-year-old Palestinian man was killed by Israeli forces in Deir Sharaf. EPA/ALAA BADARNEH