Sparatoria in una sala da concerto a Mosca, almeno 12 morti

epa02547068 An ambulance is seen in front of Domodedovo airport in Moscow, Russia 24 January 2011. At least 35 people were killed and around 130 others injured in what authorities confirmed was a suicide bomb attack at Moscow‘s Domodedovo airport. Russian President Dmitry Medvedev called the incident a "terror attack" and put the FSB domestic security service on alert. Media reports said the attacker was likely from Russia‘s conflict-prone North Caucasus region. EPA/SERGEI CHIRIKOV