Sparatoria in società vendite online Mosca, 3 feriti

epa11493608 A police officer stands guard near the site of a car blast in Moscow, Russia, 24 July 2024. At least two people have been injured after an unidentified object detonated in a car in a parking lot in the north of the capital Moscow, Interior Ministry spokeswoman Irina Volk wrote on telegram. The injured were transported by ambulance to a medical facility, her statement added. Police officers are investigating the incident. EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV