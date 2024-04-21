Sparatoria ad una festa nel parco a Memphis, 2 morti e 14 feriti
ROMA, 21 APR - Due persone sono state uccise e altre 14 sono rimaste ferite ieri sera in una sparatoria durante una festa a Memphis, nello Stato del Tennessee: lo ha reso noto il capo della polizia della città, Cerelyn Davis, come riporta la Abc News. Secondo le autorità, alla festa - nel parco di Orange Mound - c'erano 200-300 persone. Secondo informazioni preliminari, la festa non era stata autorizzata. La polizia non ha effettuato ancora alcun arresto, ma ritiene che a sparare siano state due persone.
