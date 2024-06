Sparatoria a Monaco di Baviera, un morto, caccia all'uomo

epa08301137 A police car drives in front of the city hall across the Marienplatz in the centre of Munich, Bavaria, Germany, 17 March 2020. The German government and local authorities are heightening measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 which causes the COVID-19 disease. According to the disease control centre of the Robert Koch Institute, the number of coronavirus COVID-19 cases in Germany has exceeded the 7,500 mark on Tuesday morning 17 March 2020. EPA/LUKAS BARTH-TUTTAS