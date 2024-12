Sospesi alcuni voli per la Russia dopo incidente in Kazachistan

epa04060504 An unidentified airplane stands in park position at Sabiha Gokcen Airport in Istanbul, Turkey 07 February 2014. A man claiming to have a bomb on a Turkish passenger plane leaving Ukraine demanded that the flight be diverted to Sochi, local media reported. The plane, which was carrying 110 passengers when it took off from Kharkiv, later landed safely at Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen airport. EPA/TOLGA BOZOGLU