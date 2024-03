Sos polizia Haiti, 'gang attacca un carcere, evasioni in massa'

epa09037313 Police patrol outside the Croix-des-Bouquets prison after a prison break, near Port-au-Prince, Haiti, 25 February 2021. At least seven people died and several were injured as some prisoners escaped the correctional facility outside Port-au-Prince. According to witnesses, several people were shot dead in the streets surrounding the prison while police managed to capture some of the fugitives. EPA/Tcharly Coutin