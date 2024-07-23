Sondaggio Ap, '2.688 i delegati a favore di Harris'
epa11491727 US Vice President Kamala Harris (C) speaks at an event with the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) championship teams, on the South Lawn of the White House, Washington DC, USA, 22 July 2024. US President Joe Biden announced on 21 July he would not seek re-election and endorsed Vice President Harris to be the Democratic Party's new nominee for the US elections in November 2024. EPA/TING SHEN / POOL
AA
ROMA, 23 LUG - Un sondaggio dell'Associated Press rileva che Kamala Harris si è assicurata il sostegno di un numero più che sufficiente di delegati democratici per diventare la candidata del suo partito contro Donald Trump. Il sondaggio, che è un conteggio non ufficiale - scrive l'Ap sul suo sito - mostra 2.688 delegati a favore di Harris (1.976 il quorum necessario alla prima votazione per conquistare la nomination) e 54 indecisi.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti