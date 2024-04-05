Sisma di magnitudo 4.8 in New Jersey, trema anche New York
AA
NEW YORK, 05 APR - Un terremoto di magnitudo 4.8 si è registrato in New Jersey secondo l'istituto geofisico americano, Usgs. Le scosse sono state avvertite anche nella città di New York.
