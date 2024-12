Siria, scontri tra forze sicurezza e miliziani pro Assad

epa08734528 A handout photo made available by the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) shows firefighters in cooperation with the Civil Defense and locals working to extinguish a number of fires that have erupted in three Syrian provinces, 10 October 2020. According to media reports, the fires that broke out in the countryside of Latakia, Tartous and Homs provinces killed three persons and caused dozens to suffer from suffocation symptoms. EPA/SANA HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES