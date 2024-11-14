Siria, '15 i morti nel raid israeliano su Damasco'

epa11649793 Syrian people stand near fire trucks at the site after missiles fell on a building in the Al-Mazzeh neighborhood in Damascus, Syria, 08 October 2024. At least seven people were killed and 11 others injured after three Israeli missiles targeted a residential building in Damascus, according to Syrian state news agency SANA, adding that rescuers are still working at the site of the strike. Israel did not immediately comment on the strike. EPA/STRINGER