Sirene nel sud di Israele e nell'area di Gerusalemme
epa10619607 A missile is launched from an Iron Dome battery in Sderot in southern Israel near the border with Gaza, 10 May 2023. Israeli military said it carried out a series of air strikes on Islamic Jihad rocket launchers in retaliation to Palestinian militants in Gaza firing barrages of rockets towards Israel. EPA/ATEF SAFADI
TEL AVIV, 14 APR - Le sirene di allarme stanno risuonando in molte parti del sud di Israele e nell'area di Gerusalemme e del Mar Morto. Lo ha fatto sapere l'esercito.
