Sicurezza aerea Ue, 'cautela su spazio aereo di Israele e Iran'

epa03672686 Israelis look at the arrivals board in Ben Gurion Airport outside Tel Aviv, Israel, 22 April 2013. Thousands of passengers were stranded 22 April as employees of Israel's three airlines went on strike for a second day to protest a government decision lift restrictions on European airlines under an 'Open Skies' deal. All flights from Tel Aviv of El Al, Arkia and Israir were cancelled, a spokeswoman for Ben-Gurion Airport confirmed. Israel's trade unions have threatened to broaden the strike on 23 April to a complete shut down of Ben-Gurion Airport, saying the deal will force Israeli carriers to cut jobs. The strike began early 21 April after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet voted to ratify the Open Skies agreement with the European Union. EPA/JIM HOLLANDER