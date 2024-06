Si vota la Legge Base in Argentina, giornata cruciale per Milei

epa11116985 A man and a child observe police officers controlling a protest against the 'omnibus law' project outside Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 31 January 2024. The Argentine Congress began the debate on the Law of Bases and Starting Points for the Freedom of Argentines, known as the 'omnibus law', the star project of Argentinian President Javier Milei, with which he seeks to implement a series of profound economic reforms in the country. EPA/JUAN IGNACIO RONCORONI