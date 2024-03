Si è dimesso il premier del Perù accusato di corruzione

epa10663419 The president of the council of ministers of Peru, Alberto Otarola (L), arrives to participate in the South American summit at the Itamaraty Palace, headquarters of the Brazilian Foreign Ministry, in Brasilia, Brazil, 30 May 2023. The objective of this summit, according to the Brazilian authorities, is to resume dialogue and analyze the possibility of the region once again having a 'purely South American' integration forum that is 'permanent, inclusive and modern'. EPA/Andre Borges