Sì del Parlamento della Georgia alla 'legge russa'

epa11312761 Georgian opposition party supporters clash with police during a protest against a draft bill on 'foreign agents' near the Parliament in Tbilisi, Georgia, 01 May 2024. The Georgian parliament adopted the bill on foreign agents in the first reading amidst mass protests in Tbilisi. Georgian Prime Minister Kobakhidze called on law enforcement officers to show maximum patience at protests against the 'foreign agents' law. According to Kobakhidze, the ruling Georgian Dream party will pass the bill despite the protests. During the dispersal of the protest near the Georgian parliament, 63 people were detained and six police officers were injured, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported. EPA/DAVID MDZINARISHVILI