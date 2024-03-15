'Si avvicina a Gaza la nave umanitaria partita da Cipro'

epa11217039 A handout photo made available by World Central Kitchen (WCK) shows the Open Arms NGO rescue vessel (C) being towed at open sea dragging a barge (front) loaded with food aid provided by WCK, as it leaves port headed for the Gaza Strip, in Larnaca, Cyprus, 12 March 2024. According to a statement by Open Arms, the NGO and World Central Kitchen (WCK) have overseen the departure of their first Gaza bound food aid boat on 12 March from Larnaca, Cyprus. The aid consists of about 200 tons of food (flour, rice and canned food), it will aim to "alleviate the humanitarian emergency situation experienced by the civilian population in Gaza". This would be the first trip of the Humanitarian aid maritime corridor towards Gaza set up by the two organizations in collaboration with the government of Cyprus. EPA/WCK HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES