Si aggrava l'incendio in Texas, il più grande della sua storia
epa11187470 A handout photo made available by the Flower Mound Fire Department shows firefighters with the Flower Mound Fire Department out of Flower Mound, Texas, helping to contain a wildfire in the panhandle region of Texas, USA, 27 February 2024 (issued 28 February 2024). The fire is affecting 500,000 acres of land and is the second largest fire in Texas history. EPA/FLOWER MOUND TEXAS FIRE DEPARTMENT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
NEW YORK, 29 FEB - Il drammatico incendio che sta distruggendo il Texas è ora il più grande nella storia dello Stato e ha già provocato una vittima, una donna di 83 anni nella città di Stinnett. Oggi ci sono stati acquazzoni nell'area del Texas Panhandle e c'è il timore che il rogo possa diffondersi in modo rapido con il clima caldo e ventoso previsto nel fine settimana. Il Texas A&M Forest Service ha spiegato che l'incendio nominato Smokehouse Creek ha già bruciato oltre 400 mila ettari e si è diffuso anche su altri 10 mila ettari in Oklahoma. Ad alimentare le fiamme il caldo anomalo che ha infranto tutti i record dei giorni scorsi.
