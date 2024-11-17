Shin Bet, 'bengala su casa Netanyahu non è protesta legittima'
ROMA, 17 NOV - Il lancio di razzi bengala da parte dei manifestanti israeliani antigovernativi contro l'abitazione privata del premier Benyamin Netanyahu è "un incidente molto grave, ben lontano da una protesta legittima. E' un'escalation pericolosa". Lo ha detto il capo dello Shin Bet, Ronen Bar, citato da Times of Israel. "Non accetteremo attività violente contro i simboli del governo. Ogni caso sarà trattato con la massima serietà", ha aggiunto.
