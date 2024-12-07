Giornale di Brescia
Abbonati
Italia e Estero

Seul, Parlamento respinge l'impeachment di Yoon

epa11761712 Lawmakers in the voting chamber during the plenary session for the impeachment vote of President Yoon Suk Yeol at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, 07 December 2024. President Yoon faces a motion brought by opposition lawmakers after declaring and then reversing martial law, citing the need to eliminate pro-North Korean forces and uphold the constitutional order. EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN / POOL
epa11761712 Lawmakers in the voting chamber during the plenary session for the impeachment vote of President Yoon Suk Yeol at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, 07 December 2024. President Yoon faces a motion brought by opposition lawmakers after declaring and then reversing martial law, citing the need to eliminate pro-North Korean forces and uphold the constitutional order. EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN / POOL
AA

PECHINO, 07 DIC - Il Parlamento sudcoreano ha bocciato la mozione di impeachment del presidente Yoon Suk-yeol presentata dalle opposizioni dopo il caos della legge marziale dichiarata martedì sera e ritirata poche ore dopo per la bocciatura parlamentare. Lo riporta la Yonhap, precisando che non è stato raggiunto il quorum dei 200 voti.

Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia

Condividi l'articolo

Iscriviti al canale WhatsApp del GdB e resta aggiornato

Argomenti
PECHINO

Suggeriti per te