Seul, Parlamento respinge l'impeachment di Yoon
epa11761712 Lawmakers in the voting chamber during the plenary session for the impeachment vote of President Yoon Suk Yeol at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, 07 December 2024. President Yoon faces a motion brought by opposition lawmakers after declaring and then reversing martial law, citing the need to eliminate pro-North Korean forces and uphold the constitutional order. EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN / POOL
PECHINO, 07 DIC - Il Parlamento sudcoreano ha bocciato la mozione di impeachment del presidente Yoon Suk-yeol presentata dalle opposizioni dopo il caos della legge marziale dichiarata martedì sera e ritirata poche ore dopo per la bocciatura parlamentare. Lo riporta la Yonhap, precisando che non è stato raggiunto il quorum dei 200 voti.
