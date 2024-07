Seul, pallone con spazzatura del Nord nel compound presidenziale

epa11435939 A handout photo made available by the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff shows garbage from balloons presumably sent by North Korea, found in Seoul, South Korea, 25 June 2024. Some 100 such balloons have been discovered so far, according to military and police sources, adding that they contained trash and other waste. EPA/ROK JCS / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES