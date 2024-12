Seul, il capo dell'esercito offre le sue dimissioni

epa11758065 Members of Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) hold placards that say 'Yoon step down', during a demonstration calling for the dismissal and impeachment of South Korean President in Seoul, South Korea, 05 December 2024. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol faces an impeachment motion from opposition lawmakers after he declared and then reversed martial law, citing the need to root out pro-North Korean forces and uphold the constitutional order. EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN