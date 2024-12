Seul, guardie di sicurezza bloccano l'accesso a uffici Yoon

epa11769830 A view of the main gate of the Seoul Dongbu Detention Center where former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun is held in Seoul, South Korea, 11 South Korea's former defense minister Kim Yong-hyun, who had been arrested on insurrection charges tied to President Yoon Suk Yeol's brief declaration of martial law, has reportedly attempted suicide while in custody. EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT