Seul convoca ambasciatore russo sul patto Mosca-Pyongyang

epa11421444 A person watches the news about Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to North Korea on a TV monitor at a station in Seoul, South Korea, 19 June 2024. The Russian president is on a state visit to North Korea from 18-19 June at the invitation of the North Korean leader. He last visited North Korea in 2000, shortly after his first inauguration as president. EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN