Seul, almeno in 150.000 alla manifestazione contro Yoon
epa11761566 Protesters hold placards calling for the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol in front of the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, 07 December 2024. Yoon apologised to the nation in a short televised address ahead of a vote on his impeachment in the National Assembly on 07 December. He faces an impeachment motion from opposition lawmakers after he declared and then reversed martial law, citing the need to root out pro-North Korean forces and uphold the constitutional order. EPA/HAN MYUNG-GU
PECHINO, 07 DIC - Sono almeno 150mila le persone che hanno aderito alla grande manifestazione vicino al Parmento di Seul dove è in corso la votazione sull'impeachment del presidente Yoon Suk-yeol. Lo riferisce la Yonhap.
