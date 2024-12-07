Seul, almeno in 150.000 alla manifestazione contro Yoon

epa11761566 Protesters hold placards calling for the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol in front of the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, 07 December 2024. Yoon apologised to the nation in a short televised address ahead of a vote on his impeachment in the National Assembly on 07 December. He faces an impeachment motion from opposition lawmakers after he declared and then reversed martial law, citing the need to root out pro-North Korean forces and uphold the constitutional order. EPA/HAN MYUNG-GU